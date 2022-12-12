Kayla Chan, freshman, Ladue By Bill Hester | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Dec 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chan began her high school career with a pair of state titles. She played No. 2 singles on the Class 2 team champion and won Class 2 doubles with Megan Ouyang in the individual tournament. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Kayla Chan Doubles Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro girls tennis second team