 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kayla Chan, freshman, Ladue

  • 0

Chan began her high school career with a pair of state titles. She played No. 2 singles on the Class 2 team champion and won Class 2 doubles with Megan Ouyang in the individual tournament.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News