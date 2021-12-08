Khayli Buckels, junior, Parkway South

Buckels won her third state medal by finishing second in Class 3 singles. She won the match of the tournament, defeating Sahana Madala of John Burroughs in three tiebreakers in the quarterfinals. Buckels won the consolation singles title last season, losing only to eventual champion Lily Walther of John Burroughs, and finished sixth in doubles with Maggie Moore as a freshman. Buckels was the Suburban Conference Reed Pool player of the year.