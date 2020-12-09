Laura Finnie, junior, Visitation

Played No. 2 singles for the Class 2 team state champion Vivettes. She followed up the team title with an individual championship in Class 2 singles. It was Finnie’s third state medal in singles. She was third as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore. Finnie cruised in the first three rounds of state, losing just three games, but she had to come from behind in the final against teammate Flora Eidson after losing the first set.
