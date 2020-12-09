 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Laura Finnie, junior, Visitation
0 comments

Laura Finnie, junior, Visitation

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Laura Finnie, Visitation

Laura Finnie, Visitation tennis

Played No. 2 singles for the Class 2 team state champion Vivettes. She followed up the team title with an individual championship in Class 2 singles. It was Finnie’s third state medal in singles. She was third as a freshman, sixth as a sophomore. Finnie cruised in the first three rounds of state, losing just three games, but she had to come from behind in the final against teammate Flora Eidson after losing the first set.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports