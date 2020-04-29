Lily Walther, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2021

Walther has completed her triple crown in three years. She was on team champions in 2018 and 2019, playing No. 1 singles on one of the strongest teams in state history in 2019. Walther won the Class 1 doubles title with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman in 2017 and then defeated Heidbreder in the state championship singles match in 2019. Walther has been first-team All-Metro all three years of her career, winning player of the year in 2019.

