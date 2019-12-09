Barlow finished third at state in Class 1 singles after a fourth place finish last year. She did not lose a single game in her first two state matches before losing a tight match to Ainsley Heidbreder in the semifinals.
Most popular
-
Girls wrestling season preview spotlight: Multi-sport athlete Schaljo makes immediate impact on mat for McCluer North
-
Highmark uses hoops IQ to help Westminster hold off Holt
-
Top 10 schedule, results
-
Branson's big third quarter lifts Mehlville past Hancock in Southside Classic final
-
Faith Cole, sophomore, Lafayette