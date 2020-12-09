Lizzie Barlow, senior, Villa Duchesne

Barlow played No. 1 singles for the Class 1 team state champion Saints. Also earned her fourth individual state medal by winning the Class 1 singles title for the first time. Barlow did so in dominating fashion, losing only two games in her four state matches. Both of them came in her first round match against Lioloni Payton of Lincoln College Prep. Payton went on to win the consolation title.
