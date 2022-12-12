M.K. Beckemeier, senior, Duchesne By Bill Hester | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Dec 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Beckemeier, who won the AAA conference at No. 1 singles and district titles all four years of her career, won the Class 1 consolation singles title this year. 0 Comments Tags Prep-sports Single M.k. Beckemeier Conference Sport STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2022 All-Metro girls tennis third team