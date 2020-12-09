 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mikaela Mikulec, freshman, MICDS
0 comments

Mikaela Mikulec, freshman, MICDS

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months

Mikulec played No. 1 singles for the Rams. She teamed with fellow freshman Rachel Li to finish second in doubles in Class 2.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports