Mikaela Mikulec, junior, MICDS

Mikulec was the No. 1 singles player for the Rams and was the Metro League co-player of the year. The southpaw had a 13-2 singles record and shined in doubles in the postseason. Mikulec and partner Rachel Li lost just one match each at state the last three years. They finished second in 2020, won the consolation title last year and lost in the Class 3 final to Emerey Gross and Abby Gaines of St. Joseph's this season. Mikulec won the No. 1 flight in singles and doubles in the Metro League tournament.