Player of the decade: Caroline Pozo, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2017

Pozo was one of the most dominant players in Missouri girls tennis history. She finished second in singles at state as a freshman while at St. Joseph's in 2013. She transferred to Lafayette and never lost in three years as a Lancer. She won all 77 of her singles matches and all 154 of her sets and three consecutive Class 2 singles titles from 2014-16. She was All-Metro player of the year all four of her seasons from 2013-16. She junior season at Northwestern University was interrupted this spring by the coronavirus pandemic.

