Risa Takenaka, Francis Howell North

Graduation year: 2015
Takenaka clearly was the best player in St. Charles County in the 2010s. She was All-Metro player of the year in 2012 after winning the Class 2 singles championship as a sophomore and earned first-team honors in 2013 and 2014. She finished second in Class 2 singles in 2014. Takenaka played four seasons at Providence College, the last three seasons in the No. 1 singles position.
