Sahana Madala, freshman, John Burroughs

Top newcomer in the area this fall. She played No. 2 singles for the Bombers, who she helped win the new Class 3 team state title, a division which included the perennial powers in Missouri. Madala played doubles in the individual postseason with Ainsley Heidbreder. They advanced to the final with three straight-set wins before losing in the championship to Abby Gaines and Ellie Choate of St. Joseph's.
