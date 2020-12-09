 Skip to main content
Sahana Madala, freshman, John Burroughs
Sahana Madala, freshman, John Burroughs

Sahana Madala, John Burroughs

Sahana Madala, John Burroughs tennis

Top newcomer in the area this fall. She played No. 2 singles for the Bombers, who she helped win the new Class 3 team state title, a division which included the perennial powers in Missouri. Madala played doubles in the individual postseason with Ainsley Heidbreder. They advanced to the final with three straight-set wins before losing in the championship to Abby Gaines and Ellie Choate of St. Joseph's.

