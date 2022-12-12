 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sahana Madala, junior, John Burroughs

Madala played No. 1 singles for a very good Bombers squad that had the misfortune of being in a loaded district with St. Joseph's, MICDS and Visitation. Madala won the singles title in that district and advanced to the Class 3 singles championship match, losing to All-Metro player of the year Khayli Buckels of Parkway South. Madala also finished second in doubles with Ainsley Heidbreder as a freshman. Madala won the consolation title in Class 3 singles last year. Madala was the Metro League co-player of the year.

