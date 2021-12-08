Sahana Madala, sophomore, John Burroughs

Madala won the consolation singles title in Class 3. Her only loss in her five state matches came in the quarterfinals against Khayli Buckels of Parkway South in an epic match which went two and a half hours and was decided by three tiebreakers. Madala, who played No. 2 singles in dual matches for the Bombers, finished 17-2. Her only losses came against Buckels and in the district final against teammate Emily Kantrovitz in a match decided by a third set tiebreaker. Mahana finished second at state in doubles with Ainsley Heidbreder in 2020.