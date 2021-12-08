 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sahana Madala, sophomore, John Burroughs
0 comments

Sahana Madala, sophomore, John Burroughs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Sahana Madala, John Burroughs

Sahana Madala, John Burroughs tennis

Madala won the consolation singles title in Class 3. Her only loss in her five state matches came in the quarterfinals against Khayli Buckels of Parkway South in an epic match which went two and a half hours and was decided by three tiebreakers. Madala, who played No. 2 singles in dual matches for the Bombers, finished 17-2. Her only losses came against Buckels and in the district final against teammate Emily Kantrovitz in a match decided by a third set tiebreaker. Mahana finished second at state in doubles with Ainsley Heidbreder in 2020.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 players to watch this season in boys high school basketball

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News