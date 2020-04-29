Sami Remis, John Burroughs

Graduation year: 2020
Remis was one of the most successful players in Missouri girls tennis history. She was a key player on three state champion Bombers teams and also won three individual state titles. She won the Class 1 singles crown as a sophomore in 2017 after finishing second as a freshman. She then won doubles championships with Gaby Thornton as a junior and senior. Remis was a first-team All-Metro selection all four seasons of her career, including player of the year honors in 2017. Her career will continue at Middlebury College in Vermont.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.