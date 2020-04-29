Sami Remis, John Burroughs
Graduation year: 2020

Remis was one of the most successful players in Missouri girls tennis history. She was a key player on three state champion Bombers teams and also won three individual state titles. She won the Class 1 singles crown as a sophomore in 2017 after finishing second as a freshman. She then won doubles championships with Gaby Thornton as a junior and senior. Remis was a first-team All-Metro selection all four seasons of her career, including player of the year honors in 2017. Her career will continue at Middlebury College in Vermont.

