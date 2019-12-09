Subscribe for 99¢
Sami Remis, John Burroughs

Sami Remis, John Burroughs

Played No. 2 singles for the Class 1 team champion Bombers. Remis closed out her stellar high school career with a second successive Class 1 doubles title with Gaby Thornton. Remis has been a first-team All-Metro selection all four years, including player of the year in 2017, when she won the Class 1 singles championship. Remis will be attending Middlebury College in Vermont.