Played No. 2 singles for the Class 1 team champion Bombers. Remis closed out her stellar high school career with a second successive Class 1 doubles title with Gaby Thornton. Remis has been a first-team All-Metro selection all four years, including player of the year in 2017, when she won the Class 1 singles championship. Remis will be attending Middlebury College in Vermont.
Faith Cole, sophomore, Lafayette