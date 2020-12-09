Sophia McLellan, senior, Visitation

McLellan played No. 1 singles for the Class 2 team state champion Vivettes. She also paired up with her sister, Suzanna, to win the Class 2 doubles title. That helped Visitation win the high school triple crown (team, singles and doubles championships). The McLellans, who finished second in state in doubles last year, did not lose a set in any of their four matches at the state tournament.
