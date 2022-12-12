 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Suzanna McLellan, senior, Visitation

McLellan spent time at No. 1 and 2 singles. She concluded her high school career with three state doubles medals, including a state title with her sister, Sophia, in 2020.

