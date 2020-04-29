Sydney Lehman, John Burroughs
Sydney_Lehman_pd

Graduation year: 2012

Lehman was the most dominant area player in the early 2010s. She began her high school career in 2008, finishing second to her sister Alex at state. She then won state Class 1 singles titles the next three years. Lehman was a first-team All-Metro selection all four years of her career, including player of the year honors in 2010 and a co-player of the year nod in 2011. Lehman played at Johns Hopkins University.

