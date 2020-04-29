Sydney Lehman, John Burroughs

Graduation year: 2012
Lehman was the most dominant area player in the early 2010s. She began her high school career in 2008, finishing second to her sister Alex at state. She then won state Class 1 singles titles the next three years. Lehman was a first-team All-Metro selection all four years of her career, including player of the year honors in 2010 and a co-player of the year nod in 2011. Lehman played at Johns Hopkins University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.