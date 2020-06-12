All-Decade girls track and field spotlight: Breese Central's Hemann dominated like few before

Jena Hemann peeked through the bushes.
An eighth grader at the time, Hemann wanted the best view she could get as her sister, Jessica, competed in the Illinois Class A high jump finals at Eastern Illinois University. Jena Hemann eschewed the grandstand to be close to the action, and that meant peering between the shrubs and chain-link fence that surrounds O’Brien Field.
That iconic blue oval became Jena Hemann's home away from home the next four years. A 2011 Breese Central graduate, Hemann won 10 Class A and 1A state championships and hauled in 15 state medals. She’s one of two Illinois girls to win four consecutive high jump state championships; Sterling’s Nicole Williams swept the Class AA titles from 2002-2005. Urbana’s Diamonasia Taylor was a three-time 2A champion who lost her senior season to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2010 and 2011 All-Metro girls track and field athlete of the year and a member of the Post-Dispatch All-Decade first team, Hemann won four state championships as a junior and then did it again as a senior. Her final state meet was a tour de force as she set class records in the 100-meter dash (12.02 seconds) and long jump (20 feet, 1.5 inches). The long jump record still stands. It was by all accounts an incredible end for an all-time standout athlete. But there was one missing piece from a perfect finish.
The state high jump record.
At the sectional meet prior to state, Hemann cleared 6 feet. It put her atop the national leaderboard that year and made her one of four Illinois girls to ever jump that height. When she arrived at O’Brien Field, that record was on her mind. Had she managed to repeat her sectional performance, she would still share the all-class record with Bloom Trail’s Jelena Rowe, who set the new mark in 2017.
Hemann got as high as 5 feet, 7 inches, good enough for her fourth successive title but not the record book.
“I wanted that state record,” said Hemann, now 27 years old. “It wasn’t in the legs that day.”
There was a time the 5-foot-9 Hemann believed the state track meet her senior year would be the last of her life. An outstanding volleyball player, she led the Cougars to a Class 2A runner-up finish her senior season in 2010 as she piled up 401 kills and 189 blocks to earn first-team All-Metro honors. She was a staple on the girls basketball team in the winter, mostly as a defensive specialist.
“When people asked me what I was going to do in college my answer was, ‘Anything but track,’ ” Hemann said. “I was leaning toward volleyball.”
Hemann didn’t crisscross the country competing at the alphabet soup of national track meets in high school. She showed up for preseason workouts when basketball season was over and hung up her spikes after the state meet. Most of her summer was dedicated to training for volleyball and basketball.
That’s not to say Hemann didn’t like the track — she grew up on it. Her mother, Lori, was an elementary school coach, and while her older siblings were working, Hemann was watching.
She started high jumping in fifth grade and fell in love with it. It gave her a feeling she couldn’t find in any of her multitude of athletic endeavors.
“I liked being able to be up in the air and going over the bar,” Hemann said.
Through the bushes she watched Jessica, then a junior at Central, win the Class A high jump in 2007. The next year the two of them went to the state meet together and competed against one another.
Going from behind the fence to on the track is a huge leap, especially for a high school freshman. Jena said her nerves were soothed by having her sister by her side.
“She was my greatest supporter,” Hemann said. “I had a great support system.”
That support system moved to the grandstand over the next three years. Hemann was the only Central girl to qualify for the state meet as a sophomore, junior and senior. It didn’t stop her from dominating. As a sophomore she won the high jump, finished second in the long jump and triple jump and took third in the 100 for a total of 33 points. It was good enough for second place in the team standings and a trophy, the only one in school history.
“All of the kids on the team got a state medal for what she did,” longtime former Central coach Greg Kruse said.
Kruse spent 21 years guiding the boys and girls track teams at Central. In that time he had his share of talented athletes, but Hemann is quite possibly the best overall athlete to ever step foot in the Clinton County school.
“There’s no question she’s the best girl in school history,” he said.
In preparation for the state meet, Kruse charted the events with the times and distances that are generally required to advance and medal against the best the state has to offer. Hemann had a legitimate chance to medal or outright win seven.
“The main reason she was so good was she had a lot of God-given ability,” Kruse said. “You can’t teach that.”
Hemann did not rest on her talent. Her competitive streak wouldn’t allow it. She was willing to work and willing to be coached. Hemann also lived in the moment. Track and field can be unforgiving. A bad day at the track on the wrong day can be devastating on the road to state or at the state meet. Hemann excelled in those pressure-packed situations.
“The mental aspect of it,” Kruse said. “If you screw up one jump, well you’ve got another one. A lot of kids can’t do that.”
That mental toughness was tested in college. As Hemann considered her opportunities at the next level, it became apparent track and field was where she would have the best options. Illinois talked to her some about volleyball and maybe track, but she was looking to get out and see more of the country. Auburn and Kentucky were on her short list, but Texas A&M coach Pat Henry won her over.
“You could tell he cared about you personally and that’s how I felt with all the coaches at Central,” Hemann said.
College Station was a good fit for Hemann, too. It gave her the small-town feeling of her native Aviston.
The competition, however, was nothing like Clinton County. Hemann was pitted against some of the best athletes in the world.
“It was jaw dropping,” she said. “Going into college it felt like it was the state meet every single time.”
Hemann competed in the heptathlon for the Aggies. When the coaching staff presented it to her during their recruiting pitch, she had no idea what it was or the events it involved. It consists of the 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin and the 800.
“When they said the 800, my eyes bulged out of my head,” Hemann said with a laugh. “I hated it every time I had to run it, we all did. We joked about what would happen if we all just held hands and walked, but no one ever did.”
During Hemann’s four years, Texas A&M won the 2014 NCAA Division I outdoor national championship, was the runner-up in 2013 and took third in 2012 and 2015. She was a national heptathlon qualifier from 2013-15, finishing sixth as a senior.
Central’s 2011 Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete, Hemann graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in science of finance.
She moved back to Aviston, where she now funnels her energy into daily runs with her pair of Siberian Huskies and a competitive sand volleyball league. She’s considering training for a half marathon, but 13.1 miles makes the 800 look benign.
This winter Hemann began her coaching career as she helped out with Aviston Elementary girls basketball team, which took second place in the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class M state tournament in January. She was planning to help out with the track team in the spring, but the season was wiped away by the coronavirus pandemic.
Hemann was hesitant to begin coaching, but it didn’t take long for the kids to win her heart.
“Within the first week I grew fond of the girls,” she said. “I was roped in.”
When she sees the players around town, they ask if she’ll be back to help next season. Hemann wouldn’t miss it. Not even if she had to peek through the bushes.
ALL-DECADE FIRST TEAM
Athlete of the decade: Emmonnie Henderson, discus, Edwardsville
Graduation year: 2013
The 2013 athlete of the year and a two-time first-team selection, Henderson won four consecutive Class 3A state championships in the shot put and three in a row in the discus. Finished third in the discus as a freshman. She set the class record in the discus as a sophomore when she unleashed a throw of 161 feet and 1 inch. Has the top discus throw by an Illinois girl in state history, according to Milesplit.com with a 167-1 at the Edwardsville Tiger Relays. A basketball standout, she signed to compete in basketball and track at the University of Louisville. A nine-time All-America selection. Finished second in the shot put at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships and at the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Set school records in the indoor shot put (59-6.25), outdoor shot put (59-0) and discus (191-5).
Sprints: Alicia Burnett, Fort Zumwalt South/Parkway North
Graduation year: 2019
The 2019 athlete of the year, Burnett is the fastest sprinter the area has seen in the past decade and among the fastest in state history. Swept the Class 4 100-, 200- and 400-meter state titles as a freshman at Fort Zumwalt South and then won state titles in the 100 and 200 as a junior after sitting out her sophomore season following her transfer to Parkway North. Set an all-class record at the state meet in the 100 (11.58). Ran on Parkway North’s state champion 800 and 1,600-meter relays. Never lost a high school race. Posted the fastest 100 (11.47) and 200 (23.46) of the decade. Named Missouri’s Gatorade track athlete of the year in 2017. Did not compete as a senior due to coronavirus pandemic. Signed with Texas A&M.
Middle distance: Sam Levin, Ladue
Graduation year: 2011
The 2011 co-athlete of the year was a three-time 800-meter state champion. Set the Missouri all-class 800 record as a senior when she won in 2 minutes, 6.74 seconds. Raced to the sixth fastest 400 time in state history. Swept the 800 national titles by winning at the AAU Jr. Olympic Games (2:07.06) and USATF Jr. Olympic Championships (2:08.23). Ran the fifth fastest 400 in Missouri this decade and sixth fastest, according to Milesplit.com, when she finished in 54.46 seconds at Parkway South’s Vicky Reeve’s Invitational. Signed with Louisiana State. Helped 3,200-meter relay set a new school record at the Penn Relays with a third-place finish in 8:19.43.
Long distance: Hannah Long, Eureka
Graduation year: 2015
The 2014 and 2015 athlete of the year. Set the all-class state record in the 1,600-meter of 4 minutes and 40.15 seconds as a senior. Raced to the fourth-fastest 1,600 time in state history as a junior when she finished in 4:46.21. Won three successive state championships in the 800, 1,600 and as part of Eureka’s 3,200-meter relay. Won the Class 4 3,200 as a junior (10:34). Ran the third-fastest 3,200 by a Missouri girl when she went 10:20 at Arcadia as a junior. Ran the fastest 800 by a Missouri girl, according to Milespit.com, when she finished in 2:04.23 at Festival of Miles as a senior. A four-time All-Metro cross country runner of the year selection. Signed with Stanford. Injuries ravaged her collegiate career. After graduating Stanford, enrolled at University of Akron for graduate school with two years of eligibility remaining. Competed for the Zips indoor track team this winter.
Hurdles: Jasmine Barge, McCluer North
Graduation year: 2015
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection. Won 43 consecutive 100- and 300-meter hurdle races. Never lost a preliminary or final race as a junior or senior. Set the all-class state record in the 300s at 41.79 as a junior and followed up with the then second-fastest time of 42.39 as a senior. Held the Class 5 record in the 100s with a 14.08 in prelims as a senior, according to the MSHSAA record book. Signed with Nebraska. Earned All-America second-team honors as a sophomore in the 400-meter hurdles and All-America honorable mention as a senior. Big 10 champion in the 100s as a senior in 13.25 for the fourth fastest time in school history.
Long jump: La'Qwasia Stepney, Belleville West
Graduation year: 2019
The 2018 athlete of the year won the Class 3A long jump as a junior with a leap of 19 feet, 4.25 inches. Finished third at state as a senior by jumping 20-2.25. Posted the sixth best long jump by an Illinois girl, according to Milesplit.com, when she leaped 20-3.25 at the Great Southwest Classic after her junior season. Finished third in the 100 hurdles at state as a junior and senior. Was the 300 hurdles runner up as a junior. Signed with Nebraska. Finished 11th in the long jump at the Big 10 Indoor Championships this winter.
Triple jump: Lajarvia Brown, Alton
Graduation year: 2016
The 2016 All-Metro athlete of the year and a first-team All-Metro selection as a sophomore and junior, Brown won three consecutive Class 3A triple jump state championships and set the then-all-class state record as a senior when she jumped 42 feet, 1.75 inches. As a senior won the 100-meter hurdles in 13.89 seconds, finished second in the long jump (19-2.5) and was third in the 300 hurdles (43.47). Medaled at the state meet in the long jump as a sophomore and junior with sixth place finishes and took fifth in the 300 hurdles as a junior. Won the heptathlon at the Great Southwest Classic after her senior year. Signed with Texas A&M. Earned first-team All-America honors with a seventh place finish in triple jump at the NCAA Indoor Nationals as a sophomore. Personal best triple jump of 44-6.75 ranks No. 4 in school history.
High jump: Jenna Hemann, Breese Central
Graduation year: 2011
The 2010 athlete of the year and co-athlete of the year in 2011, Hemann won four consecutive high jump state championships in Class A or 1A. Cleared six feet in the Class 1A Wood River Sectional as a senior to become one of four Illinois high school girls to jump six feet or higher. Set the Class 1A long jump record at 20 feet, 1.5 inches. Set the class 100-meter record at 12.02 seconds. Won state titles in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and 100 as a junior and senior. Medaled at state in four events all four years of high school. Signed with Texas A&M. Set the then-school record in the heptathlon with 6,002 points at the Texas Relays.
Pole vault: Claire Buck, Triad
Graduation year: 2015
Cleared 12 feet, 7 inches as a senior at the Collinsville Invitational. Did not register a height at the Class 2A state meet that season. Finished third at state as a junior by vaulting 12-6. Finished fifth as a sophomore when she went 11-3. Signed with Wisconsin.
Shot put: Lena Giger, Highland
Graduation year: 2014
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Giger won three consecutive Class 2A shot put championships and finished third as a freshman. Her personal best outdoor put of 48 feet, 10.75 at the Triad Lady Knight Invitational is the fifth longest in state history, according to Milesplit.com. Signed with Stanford. A four-time All-America selection. Set the school record in the shot put (58-8.5). Finished second, third and sixth in the shot put at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships during her career. Set school record in the hammer throw (190-3) at the Pan-American Junior Games in 2015 to put her fifth all-time at Stanford.
Javelin: Sophia Rivera, Brentwood
Graduation year: 2016
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection and one of the area’s all-time best throwers. Rivera’s javelin throw of 180 feet, 4 inches at the Brentwood Invitational is the longest for a Missouri girl and is No. 5 by a high school girl in the nation, according to Milesplit.com. Set the all-class state record in the shot put as a junior (51-1.25). Her personal record of 53-5.75 set the USATF Jr. Olympics as a senior is the longest put by a Missouri girl, according to Milesplit. Won three successive Class 2 shot put state championships and four successive discus state championships. Signed with Wisconsin. Set the school record in the javelin. Transferred to Missouri after two seasons (one redshirt). Set the school record in the javelin. Has the fourth-best put in school history.
Multi-event: Mariya Hudson, Cahokia
Graduation year: 2017
A four-time All-Metro first-team selection, Hudson was among the most dynamic all-around athletes in the area during the decade. Won the Class 2A 400-meter race three times with a personal best time of 54.48 seconds as a senior. Brought home titles in the 100 (12.02) and 200 (24.64) as a sophomore. All-state finisher in the long jump three times with third-place finishes as a senior (18-7.75) and sophomore (17-11.75) and a seventh-place finish as a freshman. Never finished lower than third in any of her 11 races at the state championships as Cahokia won three team titles and was the runner-up once in her four years. Signed with Western Texas College. Was named the United States Track and Field Cross Country Coaches Association 2019 female track athlete of the year after winning a national championship in the 400 in a school record 54.22 seconds and finishing second in the 200.
ALL-DECADE SECOND TEAM
Sprints: Tianna Valentine, Hazelwood East
Graduation year: 2012
The 2012 athlete of the year was a three-time Class 4 100-meter champion. Nearly set the state records in the 100- and 200-meter races as a senior but her times of 11.51 and 23.71, respectively, were wind aided. Finished as the 200 runner-up as a junior and medaled as a sophomore. Did not start running track until her freshman year of high school. Named Missouri’s Gatorade track athlete of the year in 2012. Set the 100 record at the Kansas Relays (11.66). Signed with Kansas. Named newcomer of the year as a freshman and was part of an All-America and Big 12 champion 400 relay team.
Middle distance: Montanae Roye-Speight, Ladue
Graduation year: 2011
A first-team All-Metro selection, Roye-Speight set the Class 4 record in the 400 as a senior when she won in 53.84 seconds. Second fastest time in state history behind McCluer South-Berkeley’s Alicia Usery (53.55). Finished as the 400 runner-up as a junior in 54.52. Raced to the second-fastest 400 time by a Missouri girl when she went 53.62 at the USATF Junior Olympic Championships in 2011. Signed with Louisiana State. Transferred to Texas Tech and earned All-Conference Big 12 honors in the 400.
Long distance: Colleen Quigley, Nerinx Hall
Graduation year: 2011
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Quigley won Class 4 state titles in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter races. Her 3,200 time of 10 minutes and 27.62 seconds is the fourth fastest at the state meet and second fastest this decade. Won the 1,600 in 4:52.17 for the fifth fastest 1,600 by an area athlete this decade. Finished as the runner-up in the 1,600 and 3,200 as a junior. Signed with Florida State. A nine-time All-America selection and the 2015 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field 3,000-meter steeplechase champion in the third fastest time in collegiate history (9:29.32). Competed for Team USA at the 2016 Olympics and finished eighth in the steeplechase.
Hurdles: Michelle Owens, McCluer North
Graduation year: 2020
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Owens won the Class 5 100-meter hurdle state championship as a freshman in 14.38 seconds and defended her title as a sophomore in 13.86. Finished as the runner up as a junior in 13.97. Raced to the third-fastest 100 time this decade when she went 13.79 at the sectional meet. Ran legs on McCluer North’s state champion 400- and 800-relay teams as a junior. Did not compete as senior due to coronavirus pandemic. Signed with Virginia Commonwealth.
Long jump: Zionn Pearson, MICDS
Graduation year: 2018
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior. A two-time Class 4 long jump champion. Won as a senior with a leap of 18 feet, 6.25 inches. Took top honors as a sophomore by jumping 18-2.75. Was the runner up as a junior (18-7) and finished fourth as a freshman (17-6.25). Posted the second farthest long jump by a Missouri girl, according to Milesplit.com, when she went 19-975 at the Great Southwest Classic after her senior year. Ran on MICDS’s championship 400-relay as a senior. Medaled at state in the 100-meter hurdles as a freshman and sophomore, triple jump as a junior and senior and the 100-meter as a senior. Signed with Nebraska.
Triple jump: Diamond Riley, Ritenour
Graduation year: 2018
A two-time All-Metro first-team selection. Won back-to-back Class 5 triple jump state titles and set the all-class state record as a senior when she jumped 44 feet, 10 inches. Posted the longest triple jump by a Missouri girl, according to Milesplit.com, when she went 41-11.5 at the Great Southwest Classic after her senior season. Finished as the runner-up in the long jump as a senior (18-10.25) and medaled as a junior. Signed with Northern Illinois. Named the Mid-America Conference Indoor Championships freshman field performer of the year. Named second-team All-MAC indoors in the triple jump as a sophomore.
High jump: Alicia Moellering, Villa Duchesne
Graduation year: 2016
A first-team All-Metro selection as a junior, Moellering won the Class 4 high jump state championship by clearing 5-feet, 6 inches. Cleared 5-10 at the Lutheran South Invitational as a junior for the second best high jump performance by a Missouri girl in state history, according to Milesplit.com. It was a top-10 national jump at the time. Qualified for state three times. Signed with Oklahoma.
Pole vault: Emily Presley, St. Clair
Graduation year: 2015
Won the Class 3 pole vault state championship as a junior when she went 12 feet, 6 inches. Finished third as a senior (11-0) in Class 4 and runner up as a sophomore (11-0) in Class 3. Qualified for state as a freshman but did not medal. Signed with Missouri Southern State University. Three-time NCAA Division II pole vault champion and top-ranked in the nation by clearing 14-1.25 when her senior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Discus: CeCe Johnson, Lutheran South
Graduation year: 2015
Won consecutive Class 3 state titles in the discus as a junior (142 feet, 6 inches) and senior (158-2). Her winning throw as a senior is listed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association record book as the fourth-best throw at the state meet across all classifications. Took fourth in the discus as a sophomore. Signed with Tulsa. Transferred to Missouri.
Shot put: Allison Hinson, St. Clair
Graduation year: 2015
Won the Class 4 state championship as a senior with a throw of 47 feet, 3.75 inches. Was the runner up as a junior with a put of 43-1.5. Qualified for state as a freshman. Signed with Illinois State University. Transferred to Lindenwood University.
Javelin: Sydney Juszczyk, Trinity
Graduation year: 2021
The 2018 All-Metro newcomer of the year, Juszczyk claimed successive Class 3 state championships in the javelin as a freshman (142 feet, 3 inches) and sophomore (152-1). Her personal best throw of 161-8 at Ladue’s Brusca/Strohbach Invitational is the second longest by a Missouri girl, according to Milesplit.com. Earned all-state honors in the 100-meter hurdles and triple jump as a freshman and sophomore. Did not compete as junior due to coronavirus pandemic.
Multi-event: Raheema Westfall, McCluer South-Berkeley
Graduation year: 2017
The 2017 athlete of the year and a first-team All-Metro selection as a junior, Westfall’s dominant state performance as a senior pushed the Bulldogs to the Class 3 state championship. She won the 100-meter in 11.76 seconds, the 200 in 24.92 and anchored the 400 and 1,600 relays to state championships. As a junior, she anchored the 1,600 relay to a state title and earned all-state honors in the 100, 200 and 400. Signed with New Mexico Junior College. Transferred to Wayland Baptist University.
ALL-DECADE THIRD TEAM
Sprints: Peyton Chaney, Nerinx Hall
Graduation year: 2012
An All-Metro first-team selection as a senior, Chaney ran the third fastest 100 (11.59) and fourth fastest 200 (23.74) in Missouri this decade. Finished as the Class 4 runner up to Hazelwood East’s Tianna Valentine. Took third in the 400 as a senior in 57.43. As a junior won the 200 (24.54) and was the runner up to Valentine in the 100 (11.94). Medaled in the 100, 200 and 400 as a sophomore. Signed with Virginia. Set a freshman school record in the outdoor 200 (24.02). Personal best of 23.5 is fourth best in school history. Earned All-ACC honors in the 200 with a sixth place finish at the ACC championships.
Middle distance: Whitney Adams, Francis Howell
Graduation year: 2013
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Adams was a two-time Class 4 400-meter state champion. Won as a senior in 55.3 seconds but laid down a personal best 54.37 during prelims for the third fastest 400 by a Missouri girl this decade. Ran on Howell’s state champion 1,600-meter relay and medaled in the 100 and 200. Won the 400 as a junior in 54.7 and finished third as a sophomore in 55.81. Signed with Kansas. Earned second-team All-America honors with a 12th-place finish at the NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships with a time of 2:05.74.
Long distance: Anna West, Lafayette
Graduation year: 2016
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, West won the Class 5 1,600 in 4 minutes, 45.61 seconds for the third fastest 1,600 at the state meet. Anchored Lafayette’s 3,200 relay to a state championship in 9:19. Finished third in the 800. Posted the fourth fastest 3,200 by a Missouri girl this decade when she won 10:26.4 at Eureka’s Kimball/Wintermeyer Invitational as a senior. Won the Class 5 3,200 in 10:38 as a junior and was the runner up in the 1,600. Signed with Baylor. Transferred to Michigan.
Hurdles: Markita Rush, East St. Louis
Graduation year: 2013
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection. As a senior, Rush won the Class 2A state championship in a class record time of 42.14 seconds. It’s the second fastest time at the state meet and the third fastest 300 hurdle race by an Illinois girl. Medaled in the 100 hurdles as a senior with an eighth-place finish. Won the Class 2A title as a sophomore in 42.40 and finished as the runner up as a junior in 42.43. Signed with New Mexico Junior College.
Long jump: Brooke Jenkins, Pattonville
Graduation year: 2019
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior. Won the Class 5 long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 3.5 inches. Her personal best jump of 19-3 at the Suburban Red Conference meet was the fifth longest by an area girl this decade, according to Milesplit.com. A four-time state qualifier in the long jump. Finished fifth as a junior (17-9.75). Was the triple jump runner up as a senior by leaping 38-9.25. Helped Pattonville’s 800 and 1,600-meter relay teams to runner-up finishes as a senior. Signed with the University of Missouri-Kansas City.
Triple jump: Nataliya Friar, Holt
Graduation year: 2013
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection, Friar won three consecutive Class 4 triple jump state championships and finished as runner up as a freshman. Popped a personal best triple jump of 40 feet, 2.25 inches at the Warrenton Invitational as a sophomore. Medaled at the state meet three times in the 100-meter and once in the 200. Signed with Louisiana State University. Selected twice as an All-America performer and a two-time All-Southeastern Conference performer. Personal best outdoor triple jump of 43-10 ranks No. 7 all-time at LSU.
High jump: Amber Alexander, Parkway North
Graduation year: 2013
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Alexander won the Class 4 state championship by clearing 5 feet, 6 inches. Posted the top jump in the area that spring with a leap of 5-8.25 for the fourth best high jump by an area athlete this decade. A standout in volleyball and basketball, signed with McKendree University to continue her basketball career.
Pole vault: Dominique Meyer, Francis Howell North
Graduation year: 2015
The Class 5 runner up as a senior when she cleared a personal best 12 feet. A three-time all-state performer with a fifth-place finish as a junior (11-3) and sixth-place finish as a sophomore (11-3). School record holder in pole vault. Signed with Washington University.
Discus: Abigail Green, Francis Howell Central
Graduation year: 2018
A two-time Class 5 runner up as a junior and senior. Set a personal best with a throw of 151 feet as a junior. Went 147-6 as a senior. Set school records in discus and shot put. Signed with the United States Military Academy at West Point. Set the school record in the hammer throw.
Shot put: Jayden Ulrich, Wood River
Graduation year: 2021
Won the Class 2A shot put as a sophomore with a throw of 46 feet, 9.5 inches. Set a personal best of 46-11.75 for fifth place at the New Balance Nationals after the state meet. Was the state runner up in the discus as a sophomore with a personal best 139-11. Medaled at state in the shot put with a fourth-place finish (41-4.75). Did not compete as junior due to coronavirus pandemic.
Javelin: Megan Fortner, Northwest-Cedar Hill
Graduation year: 2019
Multi-sport standout set the all-class state meet record as a senior with her throw of 158 feet to win the Class 5 state championship. Earned all-state honors with a sixth-place finish as a junior (129-2) in her first season competing in track. Played soccer, basketball and volleyball with the Lions. Signed with Jacksonville State to play softball.
Multi-event: Raynesha Lewis, Cahokia
Graduation year: 2016
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Lewis piled up the Class 2A all-state honors with nine individual medals in her four-year career. Won the long jump state title as a junior when she leaped 18 feet, 10.75 inches. Finished second in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.55 as a junior. Took third in the 100s as a senior in 14.41. Finished second in the triple jump as a freshman by leaping 38-0.25. Signed with Nebraska. Transferred to Toledo last fall.
