All-Decade girls track and field spotlight: Breese Central's Hemann dominated like few before
All-Decade girls track and field spotlight: Breese Central's Hemann dominated like few before

From the All-Decade girls track and field series
Illinois girls state track

Breese Central senior Jena Hemann celebrates as she crosses the finish line during the 100-meter dash Saturday during the Illinois Class 1A Girls Track and Field Championships in Charleston. (Lisa Morrison | AP Photo/The Herald & Review)

 Mark Roberts

Jena Hemann peeked through the bushes.

An eighth grader at the time, Hemann wanted the best view she could get as her sister, Jessica, competed in the Illinois Class A high jump finals at Eastern Illinois University. Jena Hemann eschewed the grandstand to be close to the action, and that meant peering between the shrubs and chain-link fence that surrounds O’Brien Field.

That iconic blue oval became Jena Hemann's home away from home the next four years. A 2011 Breese Central graduate, Hemann won 10 Class A and 1A state championships and hauled in 15 state medals. She’s one of two Illinois girls to win four consecutive high jump state championships; Sterling’s Nicole Williams swept the Class AA titles from 2002-2005. Urbana’s Diamonasia Taylor was a three-time 2A champion who lost her senior season to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2010 and 2011 All-Metro girls track and field athlete of the year and a member of the Post-Dispatch All-Decade first team, Hemann won four state championships as a junior and then did it again as a senior. Her final state meet was a tour de force as she set class records in the 100-meter dash (12.02 seconds) and long jump (20 feet, 1.5 inches). The long jump record still stands. It was by all accounts an incredible end for an all-time standout athlete. But there was one missing piece from a perfect finish.

The state high jump record.

At the sectional meet prior to state, Hemann cleared 6 feet. It put her atop the national leaderboard that year and made her one of four Illinois girls to ever jump that height. When she arrived at O’Brien Field, that record was on her mind. Had she managed to repeat her sectional performance, she would still share the all-class record with Bloom Trail’s Jelena Rowe, who set the new mark in 2017.

Hemann got as high as 5 feet, 7 inches, good enough for her fourth successive title but not the record book.

“I wanted that state record,” said Hemann, now 27 years old. “It wasn’t in the legs that day.”

There was a time the 5-foot-9 Hemann believed the state track meet her senior year would be the last of her life. An outstanding volleyball player, she led the Cougars to a Class 2A runner-up finish her senior season in 2010 as she piled up 401 kills and 189 blocks to earn first-team All-Metro honors. She was a staple on the girls basketball team in the winter, mostly as a defensive specialist.

“When people asked me what I was going to do in college my answer was, ‘Anything but track,’ ” Hemann said. “I was leaning toward volleyball.”

Hemann didn’t crisscross the country competing at the alphabet soup of national track meets in high school. She showed up for preseason workouts when basketball season was over and hung up her spikes after the state meet. Most of her summer was dedicated to training for volleyball and basketball.

That’s not to say Hemann didn’t like the track — she grew up on it. Her mother, Lori, was an elementary school coach, and while her older siblings were working, Hemann was watching.

She started high jumping in fifth grade and fell in love with it. It gave her a feeling she couldn’t find in any of her multitude of athletic endeavors.

“I liked being able to be up in the air and going over the bar,” Hemann said.

Jena Hemann Breese Central Track
Breese Central High School senior Jena Hemann, attempts a 6 foot jump while competing in the high jump in April during the Jackie Joyner Kersee Invitational held at East St. Louis high school. (Dawn Majors | dmajors@post-dispatch.com)

Through the bushes she watched Jessica, then a junior at Central, win the Class A high jump in 2007. The next year the two of them went to the state meet together and competed against one another.

Going from behind the fence to on the track is a huge leap, especially for a high school freshman. Jena said her nerves were soothed by having her sister by her side.

“She was my greatest supporter,” Hemann said. “I had a great support system.”

That support system moved to the grandstand over the next three years. Hemann was the only Central girl to qualify for the state meet as a sophomore, junior and senior. It didn’t stop her from dominating. As a sophomore she won the high jump, finished second in the long jump and triple jump and took third in the 100 for a total of 33 points. It was good enough for second place in the team standings and a trophy, the only one in school history.

“All of the kids on the team got a state medal for what she did,” longtime former Central coach Greg Kruse said.

Kruse spent 21 years guiding the boys and girls track teams at Central. In that time he had his share of talented athletes, but Hemann is quite possibly the best overall athlete to ever step foot in the Clinton County school.

“There’s no question she’s the best girl in school history,” he said.

In preparation for the state meet, Kruse charted the events with the times and distances that are generally required to advance and medal against the best the state has to offer. Hemann had a legitimate chance to medal or outright win seven.

“The main reason she was so good was she had a lot of God-given ability,” Kruse said. “You can’t teach that.”

Hemann did not rest on her talent. Her competitive streak wouldn’t allow it. She was willing to work and willing to be coached. Hemann also lived in the moment. Track and field can be unforgiving. A bad day at the track on the wrong day can be devastating on the road to state or at the state meet. Hemann excelled in those pressure-packed situations.

“The mental aspect of it,” Kruse said. “If you screw up one jump, well you’ve got another one. A lot of kids can’t do that.”

That mental toughness was tested in college. As Hemann considered her opportunities at the next level, it became apparent track and field was where she would have the best options. Illinois talked to her some about volleyball and maybe track, but she was looking to get out and see more of the country. Auburn and Kentucky were on her short list, but Texas A&M coach Pat Henry won her over.

“You could tell he cared about you personally and that’s how I felt with all the coaches at Central,” Hemann said.

College Station was a good fit for Hemann, too. It gave her the small-town feeling of her native Aviston.

The competition, however, was nothing like Clinton County. Hemann was pitted against some of the best athletes in the world.

“It was jaw dropping,” she said. “Going into college it felt like it was the state meet every single time.”

Hemann competed in the heptathlon for the Aggies. When the coaching staff presented it to her during their recruiting pitch, she had no idea what it was or the events it involved. It consists of the 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin and the 800.

“When they said the 800, my eyes bulged out of my head,” Hemann said with a laugh. “I hated it every time I had to run it, we all did. We joked about what would happen if we all just held hands and walked, but no one ever did.”

During Hemann’s four years, Texas A&M won the 2014 NCAA Division I outdoor national championship, was the runner-up in 2013 and took third in 2012 and 2015. She was a national heptathlon qualifier from 2013-15, finishing sixth as a senior.

Central’s 2011 Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete, Hemann graduated with a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a master’s degree in science of finance.

She moved back to Aviston, where she now funnels her energy into daily runs with her pair of Siberian Huskies and a competitive sand volleyball league. She’s considering training for a half marathon, but 13.1 miles makes the 800 look benign.

This winter Hemann began her coaching career as she helped out with Aviston Elementary girls basketball team, which took second place in the Southern Illinois Junior High School Athletic Association Class M state tournament in January. She was planning to help out with the track team in the spring, but the season was wiped away by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hemann was hesitant to begin coaching, but it didn’t take long for the kids to win her heart.

“Within the first week I grew fond of the girls,” she said. “I was roped in.”

When she sees the players around town, they ask if she’ll be back to help next season. Hemann wouldn’t miss it. Not even if she had to peek through the bushes.







