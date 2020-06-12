All-Decade girls track and field spotlight: Breese Central's Hemann dominated like few before

That mental toughness was tested in college. As Hemann considered her opportunities at the next level, it became apparent track and field was where she would have the best options. Illinois talked to her some about volleyball and maybe track, but she was looking to get out and see more of the country. Auburn and Kentucky were on her short list, but Texas A&M coach Pat Henry won her over.

“You could tell he cared about you personally and that’s how I felt with all the coaches at Central,” Hemann said.

College Station was a good fit for Hemann, too. It gave her the small-town feeling of her native Aviston.

The competition, however, was nothing like Clinton County. Hemann was pitted against some of the best athletes in the world.

“It was jaw dropping,” she said. “Going into college it felt like it was the state meet every single time.”

Hemann competed in the heptathlon for the Aggies. When the coaching staff presented it to her during their recruiting pitch, she had no idea what it was or the events it involved. It consists of the 100 hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200, long jump, javelin and the 800.