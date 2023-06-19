Skyye Lee can vividly remember counting her steps out loud a year ago.

The Parkway Central junior knew her opponents could hear her when she said "one, two, three — jump!" as she competed in hurdles races.

Each step has become second nature now.

"This year, it's like a pattern in my head," Lee said. "I don't feel like I have to do that anymore."

Without the rhythmic tones of that counting, all Lee's opponents heard were her footsteps streaking past them in a dominant season.

That was never more evident than May 26-27 in the Class 4 state championship meet at Jefferson City High's Adkins Stadium.

First, Lee blazed to the 100-meter hurdles title in a state record time of 13.36 seconds — the fifth-fastest high school performance in the nation this season and perhaps the fastest area time ever.

Then Lee won the 100-meter dash. And the 300 hurdles. And for good measure, she captured the 200-meter dash title.

After crossing the line as an individual winner for the fourth time, Lee achieved a rare feat.

She was a four-time individual state champion. The last area girl to do it was Affton's Cheyenne Doerr in 2012.

"We sat in the stands and she had a big old smile and said, 'Yeah, I did it,' " said Steve Warren, Parkway Central's boys coach and the hurdles coach, as well. "It was a special moment."

The monumental achievement took some time to sink in for the junior as she walked around with four gold medals in Missouri's capitol city.

Lee is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls track and field athlete of the year.

"It's incredibly satisfying to tell a kid that they can make history since females were allowed to compete," Parkway Central girls track coach Ryan Banta said. "For her to pull it off and in an era where women's athletes are way more competitive than 30 years, it's incredible."

Lee scored 40 of the Colts' 48.5 team points as they captured a third-place Class 4 trophy, narrowly behind champion Kearney's 52.

"I was happy that I was able to get four individual gold medals and we still got a state trophy," Lee said.

As a sophomore, Lee also won four state golds but only two were in individual events (100 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and she also ran on winning 800 and 1600 relays as Central won its first team state championship.

When Banta sat back and looked at Lee's times going into the season, he approached the junior with the idea of trying to chase down four individual titles.

"She was all about it," Banta said. "When you make that decision that you want to do this, there is more ownership to it."

She captured the 4 titles in both the 100-meter dash and 200-meter dash in times of 11.67 and 24.19 seconds, respectively.

Her time of 11.67 in the 100 was the fastest in the area this season, and her 24.19 in the 200 was the area's second-fastest.

Already known as lightning in spikes in those two events, it was gaining confidence in the hurdles that was the tricky part.

"My hurdles coach (Warren) kept pushing me," Lee said. "He just kept me practicing and I used to not like it. I used to not like hurdles. I didn't want to do hurdles, I didn't think it was for me. He just kept pushing me to keep trying. I just took his word for it, kept trying and yeah."

With the cadence of counting steps aloud as a sophomore, Lee gained confidence all the way to winning state titles in both the 100s and 300s last season.

Lee kept the rhythm in her head this season as Banta and Warren devised a plan to have her go even faster.

"Banta asked me what do you think because she was on the relays when they won a state championship," Warren said. "I told him to have her run all four opens. I had no hesitation."

And the rest is now etched in the history books.

"When you have such a wonderfully talented athlete like Skyye, they make you look like geniuses when it works out in the end," Banta said.

With those state titles under her belt, Lee already has been in contact with some powerhouse track programs around the nation.

But Lee is focused on her senior season and possibly chasing down 10 individual state championships in three years.

"My goal is to finish my senior year strong and healthy," Lee said. "I would love to help my school get another state title and repeat in my four events."

As a coach, Banta has turned his attention to helping Lee navigate her senior season on and off the track.

"I want to help set her up financially she'll never have to worry," Banta said. "I want to make sure she gets to go to a university of her choosing and for what she can do for herself and her family for decades to come."

Banta, after seeing Lee achieve what people thought impossible two months ago, said anything is possible for his young star.

"I believe, and pun intended, the sky's the limit," Banta said. "The freakish talent that she has and her ability to not get rattled in competition and raise her performance level when it matters the most. I think Skyye can own more than one state record when she's done and be a national class athlete as an adult."

2023 All-Metro girls track and field first team Sprints: Kayda Austin, junior, Cahokia Captured the Class 2A Illinois titles in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes this past season and helped lead Cahokia to a third-place finish in the team standings, the program’s first state team trophy since finishing as the 2A runner-up in 2017. Austin’s personal-best time of 11.78 seconds in the 100-meter dash was second in the area only to Parkway Central's Skyye Lee’s 11.67. Austin captured eight first-place finishes in the 100, including conference and sectionals. Her personal best time in the 200 of 24.20, in the state meet prelims, was third-fastest in the area. She won six different meets in the 200, including conference and sectionals. Austin ran on Cahokia’s sixth-place 400 relay at state. Middle: A’Laji Bradley, junior, Pattonville One of the fastest sprinters and mid-distance runners in the area, the junior from Pattonville posted an area-best 400-meter dash time of 53.33 seconds to finish as Missouri’s Class 5 state runner-up. Bradley won district and sectional championships leading to her state performance. Her 53.33 is the fastest area time, bettering the previous area record of 53.55 established in 2007 by McCluer South-Berkeley’s Alishea Usery. Bradley also was the first area runner to break 54 seconds in the 400 since Cahokia's Mariya Hudson in 2017. Bradley also finished second in the 200 and third in the 100 at state. Distance: Josie Baker, junior, Kirkwood One of the area’s best distance runners for three years, Baker enjoyed a huge breakthrough with her first state championship by winning the Class 5 1,600-meter race with a time of 4 minutes 52.78 seconds that was the fastest for an area runner since 2016. Baker, who ran a 4:47.55 in the Festival of Miles after the season, also finished second at the state meet in the 800 in 2:12.40. Baker also won district titles in the 800 and 1600 and was sectional runner-up in both. She won her only 3200 race at Clayton’s Greyhound Invitational with a time of 10:54.05, which put her fourth among area athletes. In the fall, Baker finished fifth in the Class 5 state cross country meet. Hurdles: Kyndall Spain, sophomore, Cardinal Ritter Won the 300-meter hurdles championship in the Class 5 state meet with time of 42.48 seconds, which was the area’s best this season and also one of the fastest area performances ever. She also finished second in the 100 hurdles in a personal-best 13.72 and ran a leg on Ritter’s winning 1600 relay, helping lift the Lions to their third consecutive team state championship. Only loss this season in the 300 hurdles came at the Arcadia Invitational in California. Vertical jumps: Mason Meinershagen, senior, Oakville University of Kansas signee became only the second Missouri girl to sweep pole vault and high jump state championships when she swept both Class 5 titles. Brittany Kallenberger of Lee’s Summit West was the first, winning both events in 2011 and 2012. Oakville High’s Post-Dispatch Scholar Athlete, Meinershagen’s sweep also gave her state titles for the first time. She finished second the last two seasons in the Class 5 vault, was runner-up in the Class 5 high jump last season and third in 2021. She cleared season bests of 3.66 meters (12 feet) in the pole vault and 1.7 meters in the high jump (5 feet, 7 inches) at state. Horizontal jumps: Abby Venhaus, senior, Columbia Became Columbia's first track and field state champion by winning the Class 2A triple jump with a leap of 11.56 meters (37 feet, 11 inches), just shy of a personal best of 11.57 meters (37 feet, 11.5 inches) set a week before the state meet at sectionals. Her 11.57 is third best among area athletes in the triple jump. Venhaus’ sectional-winning 5.61-meter leap in the long jump also ranked among the area’s best; she finished eighth at state in that event. Signed to continue her career at the NCAA Division I level for Eastern Illinois, Venhaus was a 10-time state qualifier in her career, including the 100- and 200-meter dashes as a senior. She won eight titles this season in both the triple jump and long jump. Throws: Emilia LaBruyere, senior, Timberland Made program history by becoming the Wolves’ first female track and field state champion when she won the Class 5 discus title in wire-to-wire fashion. Bound for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, LaBruyere’s winning throw was 42.14 meters (138 feet, 3 inches), matching her personal best and school record toss of the same distance a month before. She also finished eighth at state in shot put. Earlier in the season, she set a program record of 11.82 meters (38-9.25) in the shot. Multi-event: Maya Anderson, senior, MICDS The University of Kentucky signee wrapped up her high school career by winning a pair of Class 5 state championships, including the 100-meter hurdles with personal-best time of 13.66 seconds. Won the triple jump state title for second consecutive season one week after jumping a state-best 12.25 meters (40 feet, 2.25 inches) to win sectional meet. Also second at state in 300 hurdles.

2023 All-Metro girls track and field second team Sprints: Sydney Burdine, senior, Westminster Southeast Missouri State signee finished third in the Class 5 state meet in the 400 meters with a personal-best time of 54.48 seconds that ranked second in the area. Also was sixth in the 200. Middle: Camryn Hubbard, senior, Pattonville Signed with Iowa State. Won district and sectional titles in the 800 meters before finishing fifth at Class 5 state meet. Also ran on Pirates’ 3200 relay at state. Season best in 800 was 2:12.74, just off PR of 2:12.05 set as a junior. Distance: Natalie Barnard, junior, Lafayette Announced her presence in a big way by winning the 3200-meter title in the Class 5 state meet with a time of 10:35.60 that was the fastest in Missouri and the best by an area runner since 2016. Hurdles: Genesis Dixon, senior, Kirkwood Signed to continue career at the University of Kentucky. Dixon finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in the Class 5 state meet. Ran season-best 13.93 seconds to win sectional title. Vertical jumps: Molly Grohmann, senior, Waterloo Signed with Southeast Missouri State. Grohmann uncorked one of the top marks in Illinois of 1.77 meters (5 feet, 9.75 inches), the area’s best since 2015, at a bi-county meet and was unbeaten before a fourth-place Class 2A state meet finish. Horizontal jumps: Alexis Taylor, junior, Cardinal Ritter Versatile four-event qualifier in Class 5 state meet to help Lions claim third consecutive team title. Taylor won long jump with area-best leap of 5.94 meters (19 feet, 5.75 inches). Fifth in triple jump, seventh in 100 meters, eighth in 300 hurdles. Throws: Kaitlyn Morningstar, senior, Edwardsville Recorded the area’s best discus throw of 43.79 meters (143 feet, 8 inches), her personal best, to finish third in the Class 3A state meet. It was the best state finish for Morningstar, who previously placed seventh and sixth in discus, and she set personal bests at each of the three state meets. Also a basketball player, she will continue her throwing career for SIU Edwardsville. Multi-event: Aniyah Brown, junior, Cardinal Ritter The 2022 All-Metro girls athlete of the year helped Cardinal Ritter to its third consecutive Class 5 team state championship by finishing as the state runner-up in the 100-meter dash and third in the 200. Her personal-best time of 11.79 seconds in the 100 and season-best time of 24.28 in the 200 both ranked among the area’s best.