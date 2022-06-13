All-Metro girls track and field athlete of the year: Unbeaten Brown paces Cardinal Ritter's second consecutive state championship

Aniyah Brown’s future unfolded at basketball practice.
Seven years old at the time, Brown didn’t find her time on the court much fun.
“I think I was more of a girly girl,” she said with a laugh. “I was just there because my dad had me at basketball practice.”
The only part Brown enjoyed was getting up and down the floor. She blew by the bigger and older kids in a blink. Brown was so speedy the basketball coach told her father, Ray, she might be better off on the track.
“Ever since then I knew I was fast,” Brown said.
Nine years later everyone knows.
A sophomore sprinter on Cardinal Ritter’s outrageously talented girls track and field team, the 5-foot-6 Brown is unbeaten in her high school career in the 100- and 200-meter dashes. The two-time Class 5 state champion in both events, Brown won the 100 state title in a personal best time of 11.41 seconds this spring. She won the 200 at state in another personal record time of 23.37 seconds. She also ran legs on the Lions’ state record-shattering 400-meter relay and its Class 5 record-holding 1,600 relay.
The foundation upon which Ritter’s back-to-back team championships are built, Brown is the Post-Dispatch All-Metro girls track and field athlete of the year.
Brown, 16, is the first sophomore to earn the honor in at least a decade. Underclassmen generally don’t dominate the way she has. Brown is different.
“It’s an honor and a blessing to have her on the squad,” Ritter coach Tiffany Spain said.
It’s a squad overloaded with young talent. Brown was joined by teammates Alexis Taylor, a junior, and Brooklyn Brady, a sophomore, in the 100 final at the state meet May 28. By rule every team can enter two athletes in an event at the district meet. The only way to enter more than two is for every athlete that’s entered to hit a qualifying standard that is, by design, hard to attain. Brown, Taylor and Brady not only hit the standard, they all advanced through the postseason series and scored at state.
When it was time to run the final of the 200, Brown had sophomore teammate Charlye Moody by her side.
Freshman Kyndall Spain medaled in both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles. Freshman Neveah Bryant qualified for state in the 400.
All of them joined forces in different combinations to help the Lions set the overall state record in the 400-meter relay by winning in 46.14 seconds, breaking the old mark of 47.19 set by McCluer South-Berkeley in 2014. The Lions then closed the meet by winning the 1,600 relay in a Class 5 record time of 3 minutes and 50.8 seconds, breaking the old mark set of 3:50.9 set by Lee’s Summit North in 2015. McCluer South-Berkeley still holds the overall record of 3:45.7, which it set in 2007.
That 1,600 relay record could be the next to fall as these young Lions grow and mature. They did crank out a 3:46.4 at Kirkwood’s Dale Collier Invitational in April. Just this season the addition of Kyndall Spain and Bryant allowed Ritter more flexibility in how it built its record-setting relay. Last spring Brown had to be the anchor in case the Lions needed her speed to catch the leader. This spring, Brown was the second leg and her job was to simply build upon the lead Bryant gave them with her outstanding starts.
“We don’t have to put that weight on her being the last leg,” Tiffany Spain said. “Last year we needed her on the anchor leg and this year she could kind of relax. We took some of that pressure off of her.”
Brown has a love-hate relationship with the 1,600 relay. She absolutely despises the 400 on general principle. She’s much more comfortable in shorter bursts.
“I’m not a fan at all,” she said of the quarter mile. “It doesn’t feel good at all.”
She’d rather not run it until Spain told her she didn’t have to run on the 1,600 relay, which is the final event of every track meet and oftentimes the most enthralling. Brown didn't like the idea of sitting it out.
“She doesn’t like the 400, but she can absolutely be a beast in the 400,” Spain said with a smile. “No one ever likes the 4x4, but it’s the most exciting race of the day. The kids want that adrenaline rush, especially when you’re talking about a group of kids that hit 3:46, why not prove yourself? They all hate it, but they all love it.”
With such an abundance of talent on the team, practices can go to an incredibly high level. While elite athletes at other schools are often by themselves when they train, the Lions rely on one another. The competition is constant.
“There’s not any replacing that,” Spain said. “Some days people don’t feel like themselves. They all hold each other accountable. They all push each other. They all love each other.”
Brown has never lost a 100 or 200 at a meet while wearing a Ritter jersey. At practice? That’s another story.
“You don’t have to win every rep,” Brown said. “I don’t always have to be the rabbit.”
There are days where she’s doing the chasing, especially when Spain pairs up the girls and boys as training partners. The Lions do a lot of mixing of the teams to try to pull the best from everyone.
“Not only do we get her to push (the girls), I put her with the boys so the boys can push her and she can push the boys,” Spain said.
Brown has separated herself from this incredible pack with her natural skill and a blue-collar work ethic. A single-sport athlete, she’s constantly doing things to be faster and stronger. Whether with Peak Performance’s Derrick Miller or during offseason workouts with Spain, Brown is not shy about getting down to business.
“It’s harder to stay on top so you definitely have to work harder than all your competition,” Brown said. “You have to stay on top of your game to make sure you stay number one.”
It’s a position Brown and her teammates find themselves in at the moment. With two team state championships in the trophy case and more medals than they can count hanging from around their necks, the Lions are the hunted. They get everyone’s best effort every time they put their spikes into the starting blocks.
“Just as quick as we got here we can lose it as quickly,” Spain said. “They don’t take this for granted. The next year is not guaranteed. The next state championship is not guaranteed. You have to work your behinds off on and off the track. There’s no handouts.”
For someone who has accomplished so much as an individual, Brown is most proud of her work as part of the team. She has more fun when her friends get in on the action, especially the relays.
“It’s more exciting than running an open by myself,” Brown said. “I’ve been running with these girls all my life. It feels good to accomplish what we’ve accomplished together.”
2022 All-Metro girls track and field first team
Athlete of the year: Aniyah Brown, sophomore, Cardinal Ritter
The fastest sprinter in Class 5, Brown is unbeaten in the 100- and 200-meter dash since starting high school. Unleashed personal-best times in her state championship races this spring as she won the 100 title in 11.41 seconds and the 200 in 23.37. Also ran on Ritter’s record-setting 400 and 1,600 relays.
Sprints: A’laji Bradley, sophomore, Pattonville
Won the Class 5 state championship in the 400-meter dash in a personal-best time of 55.35 seconds. Finished third at state in both the 100 (11.79) and 200 (24.06).
Middle: Camryn Hubbard, junior, Pattonville
The fastest half-miler in the area, Hubbard won the Class 5 state championship in the 800 meters in 2 minutes and 12.05 seconds to finish unbeaten season. Won the 800 in personal-best time of 2:12.02 at the Great Southwest Classic.
Distance: Grace Tyson, junior, Lafayette
The reigning Class 5 state cross country champion, Tyson capped an impressive junior campaign by finishing as runner-up in the Class 5 1,600 (4:54) and 3,200 (10:47). Raced to personal best 3,200 time of 10:41 at Henle Holmes, which was the second fastest in the state this season. Ran on state champion 3,200 relay which won in 9:20, the fastest time in Missouri this season.
Hurdles: Genesis Dixon, junior, Kirkwood
Shattered the state record in the 100-meter hurdles when she won in 13.57 to claim the Class 5 state championship. Finished third in the 300 hurdles (44.1) and fourth in the long jump (18-10).
Vertical jumps: Mason Meinershagen, junior, Oakville
Finished second in Class 5 pole vault for the second consecutive season when she vaulted 12 feet, 1 inch. Also was second in the high jump by clearing 5-5.75 and was sixth in the 100 hurdles in a personal- best time of 14.63 seconds. Also a state long jump qualifier.
Horizontal jumps: Brooke Moore, senior, Westminster
Won Class 3 triple jump state championship with her leap of 39 feet, 4.5 inches. Set a personal best with a leap of 41-0.5 at East St. Louis’ Jackie Joyner-Kersee Invitational. Also won state titles in the long jump (18-8) and 100 hurdles (14.29) and was fifth in the 100 (12.21). Signed with Minnesota.
Throws: Vanessa Polk, senior, John Burroughs
A first-time track and field competitor, Brown unleashed the top throw in Missouri when she won the Class 5 shot put championship (44 feet, 3 inches). Signed with Pepperdine University to play volleyball.
Multi-event: Maya Anderson, junior, MICDS
Won Class 5 state titles in the 300-meter hurdles (42.74 seconds) and the triple jump (39 feet, 7 inches). Took second at state in 100 hurdles in a personal-best time of 13.59.
2022 All-Metro girls track and field second team
Sprints: Kayelyn Tate, senior, Parkway Central
Won the Class 4 200-meter dash in 24.48 seconds and was runner-up in the 100 (11.83). Ran on Parkway Central’s state championship 800 and 1,600 relays. Signed with Virginia Commonwealth University.
Middle: Nnenna Okpara, senior, Parkway Central
Raced to area’s fastest 400-meter time of 55.3 seconds at a Class 4 sectional. Second at state in the 200 (24.6) and 400 (56.59). Ran on Parkway Central’s state championship 800 and 1,600 relays.
Distance: Peyton Schieppe, senior, O’Fallon
Won two medals at Class 3A meet with a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 58 seconds) and an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 (10:36). Her 3,200 time was area’s fastest this season. Signed with Bradley University.
Hurdles: Skyye Lee, sophomore, Parkway Central
The Class 4 100- and 300-meter hurdles state champion. Won the 100s in 13.84 seconds, the third-fastest time in Missouri this spring. Won the 300s in 43.76. Ran on state championship 800 and 1,600 relays.
Vertical jumps: Sophia Schrader, senior, Parkway North
Won Class 4 pole vault state championship by vaulting 12 feet. Had a personal-best vault of 12-8.75 at Parkway Central’s Henle Holmes Invitational. Signed with Central Arkansas.
Horizontal jumps: Hannah Wallace, sophomore, Cardinal Ritter
Finished fourth in the Class 5 triple jump with a leap of 37 feet, 2 inches. Also was sixth in the high jump by clearing 5-3 as Lions repeated as Class 5 team champions.
Throws: Charnay Davis, junior, Hazelwood West
Finished third in the Class 5 shot put with a toss of 41 feet, 3 inches. Unleashed a personal best of 42-11 at the sectional meet, which put her among the top-five across all classes in Missouri this spring.
Multi-event: Aaliyah Elliott, sophomore, John Burroughs
Won three medals at the Class 5 state meet with a runner-up finish in the long jump (19 feet, 2 inches), a fifth-place finish in the 100 hurdles (14.46 seconds) and a seventh-place finish in the 100 (12.03).
2022 All-Metro girls track and field third team
Sprints: Leah Thames, senior, McCluer STEAM Academy
Class 3 state champion in the 100 (24.52 seconds) and runner-up in the 200 (12.01). Ran on McCluer STEAM’s state champion 800 relay team and its runner-up 400 relay team.
Middle: Charlye Moody, sophomore, Cardinal Ritter
Ran fourth-fastest 400 time in Missouri this season when she finished second in Class 5 in 56.47 seconds. Fourth at state in the 200 (24.27) while also running legs on Ritter’s record-breaking 400 and 1,600 relays.
Distance: Elena Ryback, freshman, Father McGivney
Made her debut at the state meet and won the Class 1A 1,600-meter championship in 4 minutes and 59 seconds. Raced to a personal-best time of 4:58 at the Madison County Small School Championship meet.
Hurdles: Kyndall Spain, freshman, Cardinal Ritter
Finished third in a loaded Class 5 100 hurdles field in a personal-best time of 14.01 seconds. Took fourth at state in the 300 hurdles (44.25) and anchored Ritter’s state champion 1,600 relay.
Vertical jumps: Molly Grohmann, junior, Waterloo
Finished third in Class 2A by high jumping 5 feet, 5.25 inches. Set a personal best of 5-8 at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet.
Horizontal jumps: Mya Grimes, senior, Metro
Class 3 state runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 8 inches. Set a personal best by leaping 36-9 at the Lutheran South Invitational. Also qualified for state in the long jump.
Throws: Josie Hapack, senior, Highland
Finished third in the Class 2A discus with a throw of 130 feet, 1.5 inches, and finished fourth in shot put with effort of 40-11.75. Signed with Indiana State.
Multi-event: Chavi Flowers, junior, Incarnate Word
Won the Class 3 100-meter dash in a personal-best time of 11.88 seconds and was second in the 200 in 24.79. Ran on Incarnate Word’s state championship 400 relay.
