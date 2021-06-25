All-Metro girls track and field athlete of the year: Wood River's Ulrich set new standards in dominant senior season

Ulrich was just as impressive in shot put, where she let loose a state-record setting effort of 51 feet, 10.75 inches, at the Collinsville Invitational on May 14. That pushed her in front of Mahomet-Seymour’s Danielle Bunch, who set the previous record of 51 feet, 10.75 inches, in 2008 according to the Illinois High School Association online record book.

Grayslake Central’s Julia Reglewski had Illnois' second-best shot put mark of the season at 48-5, more than three feet short of Ulrich.

With no one to make her sweat, Ulrich had to compete with herself.

“It is really hard not being able to have someone push you physically,” Ulrich said. “It’s a mental battle between you and yourself.”

Ulrich has the disposition to be successful in those situations. She’s driven to excel. When the coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports last year and put much of the nation into quarantine, Ulrich continued to prepare for whatever was next — be it her senior year or the start of her collegiate career. Ulrich signed with Indiana University in November, when there was no guarantee spring sports would return.