Athlete of the decade: Emmonnie Henderson, discus, Edwardsville
Emmonnie Henderson

Graduation year: 2013

The 2013 athlete of the year and a two-time first-team selection, Henderson won four consecutive Class 3A state championships in the shot put and three in a row in the discus. Finished third in the discus as a freshman. She set the class record in the discus as a sophomore when she unleashed a throw of 161 feet and 1 inch. Has the top discus throw by an Illinois girl in state history, according to Milesplit.com with a 167-1 at the Edwardsville Tiger Relays. A basketball standout, she signed to compete in basketball and track at the University of Louisville. A nine-time All-America selection. Finished second in the shot put at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships and at the 2017 NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. Set school records in the indoor shot put (59-6.25), outdoor shot put (59-0) and discus (191-5). 

Sports