The fastest sprinter in Missouri, Burnett won the Class 4 100- and 200-meter dashes. She set an all-class record in the 100 at the state meet when she finished in 11.58 seconds and won the 200 in 23.83 seconds. Ran on Parkway North’s state champion 800 and 1,600 relays, which helped vault the Vikings to the school’s first state team championship.
