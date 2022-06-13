 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athlete of the year: Aniyah Brown, sophomore, Cardinal Ritter

Aniyah Brown, Cardinal Ritter track and field

The fastest sprinter in Class 5, Brown is unbeaten in the 100- and 200-meter dash since starting high school. Unleashed personal-best times in her state championship races this spring as she won the 100 title in 11.41 seconds and the 200 in 23.37. Also ran on Ritter’s record-setting 400 and 1,600 relays.

