Athlete of the year: Aniyah Brown, sophomore, Cardinal Ritter

The fastest sprinter in Class 5, Brown is unbeaten in the 100- and 200-meter dash since starting high school. Unleashed personal-best times in her state championship races this spring as she won the 100 title in 11.41 seconds and the 200 in 23.37. Also ran on Ritter’s record-setting 400 and 1,600 relays.
David Kvidahl
