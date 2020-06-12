Discus: CeCe Johnson, Lutheran South
Discus: CeCe Johnson, Lutheran South

Graduation year: 2015

Won consecutive Class 3 state titles in the discus as a junior (142 feet, 6 inches) and senior (158-2). Her winning throw as a senior is listed by the Missouri State High School Activities Association record book as the fourth-best throw at the state meet across all classifications. Took fourth in the discus as a sophomore. Signed with Tulsa. Transferred to Missouri.

Sports