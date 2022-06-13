Distance: Grace Tyson, junior, Lafayette

The reigning Class 5 state cross country champion, Tyson capped an impressive junior campaign by finishing as runner-up in the Class 5 1,600 (4:54) and 3,200 (10:47). Raced to personal best 3,200 time of 10:41 at Henle Holmes, which was the second fastest in the state this season. Ran on state champion 3,200 relay which won in 9:20, the fastest time in Missouri this season.