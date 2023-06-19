Distance: Grace Tyson, senior, Lafayette By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 19, 2023 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Two-time cross country runner of the year and Indiana University signee closed high school career by finishing second in both the 1600 and 3200 at the Class 5 state meet. 0 Comments STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story 2023 All-Metro girls track and field third team