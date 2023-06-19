One of the area’s best distance runners for three years, Baker enjoyed a huge breakthrough with her first state championship by winning the Class 5 1,600-meter race with a time of 4 minutes 52.78 seconds that was the fastest for an area runner since 2016. Baker, who ran a 4:47.55 in the Festival of Miles after the season, also finished second at the state meet in the 800 in 2:12.40. Baker also won district titles in the 800 and 1600 and was sectional runner-up in both. She won her only 3200 race at Clayton’s Greyhound Invitational with a time of 10:54.05, which put her fourth among area athletes. In the fall, Baker finished fifth in the Class 5 state cross country meet.