Distance: Natalie Barnard, junior, Lafayette By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 19, 2023 Announced her presence in a big way by winning the 3200-meter title in the Class 5 state meet with a time of 10:35.60 that was the fastest in Missouri and the best by an area runner since 2016.