Distance: Peyton Schieppe, senior, O’Fallon

Won two medals at Class 3A meet with a sixth-place finish in the 1,600 (4 minutes, 58 seconds) and an eighth-place finish in the 3,200 (10:36). Her 3,200 time was area’s fastest this season. Signed with Bradley University.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today