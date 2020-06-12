High jump: Alicia Moellering, Villa Duchesne
Graduation year: 2016

A first-team All-Metro selection as a junior, Moellering won the Class 4 high jump state championship by clearing 5-feet, 6 inches. Cleared 5-10 at the Lutheran South Invitational as a junior for the second best high jump performance by a Missouri girl in state history, according to Milesplit.com. It was a top-10 national jump at the time. Qualified for state three times. Signed with Oklahoma.

