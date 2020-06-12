High jump: Amber Alexander, Parkway North

Graduation year: 2013
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, Alexander won the Class 4 state championship by clearing 5 feet, 6 inches. Posted the top jump in the area that spring with a leap of 5-8.25 for the fourth best high jump by an area athlete this decade. A standout in volleyball and basketball, signed with McKendree University to continue her basketball career.
