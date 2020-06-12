High jump: Jena Hemann, Breese Central

Graduation year: 2011
The 2010 athlete of the year and co-athlete of the year in 2011, Hemann won four consecutive high jump state championships in Class A or 1A. Cleared six feet in the Class 1A Wood River Sectional as a senior to become one of four Illinois high school girls to jump six feet or higher. Set the Class 1A long jump record at 20 feet, 1.5 inches. Set the class 100-meter record at 12.02 seconds. Won state titles in the high jump, long jump, triple jump and 100 as a junior and senior. Medaled at state in four events all four years of high school. Signed with Texas A&M. Set the then-school record in the heptathlon with 6,002 points at the Texas Relays.
