Horizontal jumps: Aaliyah Elliott, junior, John Burroughs By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 19, 2023 Finished second in the Class 5 state meet triple jump with mark of 5.89 meters that was her best during regular season. Also was seventh in triple jump and finished third in the 100 hurdles.