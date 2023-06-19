Became Columbia's first track and field state champion by winning the Class 2A triple jump with a leap of 11.56 meters (37 feet, 11 inches), just shy of a personal best of 11.57 meters (37 feet, 11.5 inches) set a week before the state meet at sectionals. Her 11.57 is third best among area athletes in the triple jump. Venhaus’ sectional-winning 5.61-meter leap in the long jump also ranked among the area’s best; she finished eighth at state in that event. Signed to continue her career at the NCAA Division I level for Eastern Illinois, Venhaus was a 10-time state qualifier in her career, including the 100- and 200-meter dashes as a senior. She won eight titles this season in both the triple jump and long jump.