Horizontal jumps: Brooke Moore, senior, Westminster

Won Class 3 triple jump state championship with her leap of 39 feet, 4.5 inches. Set a personal best with a leap of 41-0.5 at East St. Louis’ Jackie Joyner-Kersee Invitational. Also won state titles in the long jump (18-8) and 100 hurdles (14.29) and was fifth in the 100 (12.21). Signed with Minnesota.