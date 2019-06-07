Horizontal jumps: La’Qwasia Stepney, senior, Belleville West 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Subscribe for 99¢ Facebook Twitter Email Print Save One of the best all-around track athletes in the area, finished third in the Illinois Class 3A long jump by leaping 20 feet, 2.25 inches. Took third in the 100-meter hurdles in 14.14 seconds. Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Tags Long Jump Athlete Illinois Class Athletics Sport View comments Most popular Follow us Facebook Twitter YouTube Instagram View All Promotions promotion Show us your #PlayGloriaSTL spirit and be entered to win a hockey fan prize pack! promotion As a subscriber, you can enter to win monthly St. Louis Cardinals prize packs! Print Ads Ads SOGOTRADE - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 Ads BIRKENMEIER CHIROPRACTIC - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 Birkenmeier Chiropractic 11720 Old Ballas Rd , Creve Couer , MO 63141 636-327-0700 Ads AUCTION SPECIALISTS - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 Ads AMERICAN BANK OF MISSOURI - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 Ads WATSONS SUPER STORE/CORP - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 Watsons Super Store 2721 East Sharon Rd , Cincinnati , OH 45241 513-326-1120 Website Ads SCHILLER & CO, W - Ad from 2019-06-07 Jun 7, 2019 W Schiller & Co 9240 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63144 314-968-3650 Website Ads MIRACLE EAR ST LOUIS - Ad from 2019-06-08 2 hrs ago Ads ST LOUIS CHILDRENS HOSP - Ad from 2019-06-08 2 hrs ago Ads ST L POST- PDC HR RECRUITING - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 Ads SUGAR CREEK GARDENS - Ad from 2019-06-02 Jun 2, 2019 Quick links Stat sheets Prep Sports Talk 2018-19 all-conference and all-state teams How to report your games © 2019 Lee Enterprises | Terms | Privacy