Horizontal jumps: Mya Grimes, senior, Metro

Class 3 state runner-up in the triple jump with a leap of 36 feet, 8 inches. Set a personal best by leaping 36-9 at the Lutheran South Invitational. Also qualified for state in the long jump.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today