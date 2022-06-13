 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hurdles: Genesis Dixon, junior, Kirkwood

Genesis Dixon, Kirkwood

Genesis Dixon, Kirkwood track and field

Shattered the state record in the 100-meter hurdles when she won in 13.57 to claim the Class 5 state championship. Finished third in the 300 hurdles (44.1) and fourth in the long jump (18-10).

