Hurdles: Genesis Dixon, senior, Kirkwood By Paul Halfacre | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com Jun 19, 2023 Signed to continue career at the University of Kentucky. Dixon finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in the Class 5 state meet. Ran season-best 13.93 seconds to win sectional title.