Hurdles: Jasmine Barge, McCluer North

Graduation year: 2015
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection. Won 43 consecutive 100- and 300-meter hurdle races. Never lost a preliminary or final race as a junior or senior. Set the all-class state record in the 300s at 41.79 as a junior and followed up with the then second-fastest time of 42.39 as a senior. Held the Class 5 record in the 100s with a 14.08 in prelims as a senior, according to the MSHSAA record book. Signed with Nebraska. Earned All-America second-team honors as a sophomore in the 400-meter hurdles and All-America honorable mention as a senior. Big 10 champion in the 100s as a senior in 13.25 for the fourth fastest time in school history.
