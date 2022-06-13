Hurdles: Kyndall Spain, freshman, Cardinal Ritter

Finished third in a loaded Class 5 100 hurdles field in a personal-best time of 14.01 seconds. Took fourth at state in the 300 hurdles (44.25) and anchored Ritter’s state champion 1,600 relay.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
