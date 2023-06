Won the 300-meter hurdles championship in the Class 5 state meet with time of 42.48 seconds, which was the area’s best this season and also one of the fastest area performances ever. She also finished second in the 100 hurdles in a personal-best 13.72 and ran a leg on Ritter’s winning 1600 relay, helping lift the Lions to their third consecutive team state championship. Only loss this season in the 300 hurdles came at the Arcadia Invitational in California.