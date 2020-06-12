Hurdles: Markita Rush, East St. Louis

Graduation year: 2013
A three-time first-team All-Metro selection. As a senior, Rush won the Class 2A state championship in a class record time of 42.14 seconds. It’s the second fastest time at the state meet and the third fastest 300 hurdle race by an Illinois girl. Medaled in the 100 hurdles as a senior with an eighth-place finish. Won the Class 2A title as a sophomore in 42.40 and finished as the runner up as a junior in 42.43. Signed with New Mexico Junior College.
