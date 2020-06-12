Hurdles: Michelle Owens, McCluer North
Hurdles: Michelle Owens, McCluer North

Graduation year: 2020

A two-time first-team All-Metro selection, Owens won the Class 5 100-meter hurdle state championship as a freshman in 14.38 seconds and defended her title as a sophomore in 13.86. Finished as the runner up as a junior in 13.97. Raced to the third-fastest 100 time this decade when she went 13.79 at the sectional meet. Ran legs on McCluer North’s state champion 400- and 800-relay teams as a junior. Did not compete as senior due to coronavirus pandemic. Signed with Virginia Commonwealth.

