Hurdles: Skyye Lee, sophomore, Parkway Central

The Class 4 100- and 300-meter hurdles state champion. Won the 100s in 13.84 seconds, the third-fastest time in Missouri this spring. Won the 300s in 43.76. Ran on state championship 800 and 1,600 relays.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
David Kvidahl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today