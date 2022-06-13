 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hurdles: Skyye Lee, sophomore, Parkway Central

The Class 4 100- and 300-meter hurdles state champion. Won the 100s in 13.84 seconds, the third-fastest time in Missouri this spring. Won the 300s in 43.76. Ran on state championship 800 and 1,600 relays.

