Javelin: Sophia Rivera, Brentwood

Graduation year: 2016
A two-time first-team All-Metro selection and one of the area’s all-time best throwers. Rivera’s javelin throw of 180 feet, 4 inches at the Brentwood Invitational is the longest for a Missouri girl and is No. 5 by a high school girl in the nation, according to Milesplit.com. Set the all-class state record in the shot put as a junior (51-1.25). Her personal record of 53-5.75 set the USATF Jr. Olympics as a senior is the longest put by a Missouri girl, according to Milesplit. Won three successive Class 2 shot put state championships and four successive discus state championships. Signed with Wisconsin. Set the school record in the javelin. Transferred to Missouri after two seasons (one redshirt). Set the school record in the javelin. Has the fourth-best put in school history.
