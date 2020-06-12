Long distance: Anna West, Lafayette

Graduation year: 2016
A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, West won the Class 5 1,600 in 4 minutes, 45.61 seconds for the third fastest 1,600 at the state meet. Anchored Lafayette’s 3,200 relay to a state championship in 9:19. Finished third in the 800. Posted the fourth fastest 3,200 by a Missouri girl this decade when she won 10:26.4 at Eureka’s Kimball/Wintermeyer Invitational as a senior. Won the Class 5 3,200 in 10:38 as a junior and was the runner up in the 1,600. Signed with Baylor. Transferred to Michigan.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.