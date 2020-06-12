Long distance: Anna West, Lafayette
0 comments

Long distance: Anna West, Lafayette

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Graduation year: 2016

A first-team All-Metro selection as a senior, West won the Class 5 1,600 in 4 minutes, 45.61 seconds for the third fastest 1,600 at the state meet. Anchored Lafayette’s 3,200 relay to a state championship in 9:19. Finished third in the 800. Posted the fourth fastest 3,200 by a Missouri girl this decade when she won 10:26.4 at Eureka’s Kimball/Wintermeyer Invitational as a senior. Won the Class 5 3,200 in 10:38 as a junior and was the runner up in the 1,600. Signed with Baylor. Transferred to Michigan.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports